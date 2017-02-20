Bandits come up short against Black Wolves 14-11
Another slow start doomed the Buffalo Bandits as they lost to the New England Black Wolves 14-11 on Friday night at the Key Bank Center. The Bandits fell behind 4-0 just past the halfway point of the first quarter, which led to starting goaltender Davide DiRuscio being pulled after facing just 11 shots.
