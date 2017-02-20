Bandits come up short against Black W...

Bandits come up short against Black Wolves 14-11

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

Another slow start doomed the Buffalo Bandits as they lost to the New England Black Wolves 14-11 on Friday night at the Key Bank Center. The Bandits fell behind 4-0 just past the halfway point of the first quarter, which led to starting goaltender Davide DiRuscio being pulled after facing just 11 shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Wondering 20,837
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 4 hr scotty steiner 30
News Donald Trump supporter defends hanging noose at... 17 hr Night Heat 18
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 17 hr IL DUCE TRUMP 4
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 17 hr Melania Tramp 4
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 19 hr Molly 8
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) Fri Kondzy 41
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC