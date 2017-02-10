Asylum seekers worried about Trump ar...

Asylum seekers worried about Trump are braving snow and extreme cold to make a lunge for Canada

Farhan Ahmed hoped to find refuge in the United States after fleeing death threats in Somalia, but fear over a US crackdown on immigration sent him on another perilous journey - to Canada. The 36-year-old was among nearly two dozen asylum seekers who braved bone-chilling cold on a February weekend to walk across the border, trudging through snow-covered prairies in the dead of night to make a claim in this country.

