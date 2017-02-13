Almanac for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885; artist Grant Wood in 1891; writer Georges Simenon in 1903; golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918; singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919; football Coach Eddie Robinson in 1919; pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923 ; actor Kim Novak in 1933 ; actor George Segal in 1934 ; actor Oliver Reed in 1938; musician Peter Tork of the Monkees in 1942 ; actor Carol Lynley in 1942 ; talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 ; actor Stockard Channing in 1944 : singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 ; actor David Naughton in 1951 ; Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 ; fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 min
|Lauren
|20,826
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|4 hr
|Dupree dArc
|2
|Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Dupree dArc
|10
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|5 hr
|White Person
|19
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|The Tomato Pie Guy
|91
|new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi...
|11 hr
|Toppixx Protocol ...
|4
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC