Almanac for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Almanac for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885; artist Grant Wood in 1891; writer Georges Simenon in 1903; golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918; singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919; football Coach Eddie Robinson in 1919; pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923 ; actor Kim Novak in 1933 ; actor George Segal in 1934 ; actor Oliver Reed in 1938; musician Peter Tork of the Monkees in 1942 ; actor Carol Lynley in 1942 ; talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 ; actor Stockard Channing in 1944 : singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 ; actor David Naughton in 1951 ; Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 ; fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 min Lauren 20,826
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 4 hr Dupree dArc 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15) 4 hr Dupree dArc 10
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 5 hr White Person 19
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 11 hr The Tomato Pie Guy 91
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... 11 hr Toppixx Protocol ... 4
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) 14 hr Cheese Phart 47
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC