ADL offers $10,000 for help finding Philadelphia cemetery vandals

A prominent Jewish group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals who desecrated a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia on Sunday. "We are horrified by the desecration at Mount Carmel Cemetery," the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia regional director Nancy K. Baron-Baer said in a statement Monday.

