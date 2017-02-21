ADL offers $10,000 for help finding Philadelphia cemetery vandals
A prominent Jewish group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals who desecrated a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia on Sunday. "We are horrified by the desecration at Mount Carmel Cemetery," the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia regional director Nancy K. Baron-Baer said in a statement Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|2 hr
|lol
|11
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|2 hr
|lol
|2
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|12 hr
|Johndoe828
|10
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|Johndoe828
|43
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|Sat
|history teacher
|12
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|Sat
|Doug
|47
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Feb 23
|uncle milty
|42
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC