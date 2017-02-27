A Little History of the Chimney Sweeps, Two Diminutive Pelham Rocky Islets
Just north of High Island which, in turn, is just off the northeast tip of City Island, are two rocky islets known for hundreds of years as the "Chimney Sweeps." No record reveals how the islets got their names.
