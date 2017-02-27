A Little History of the Chimney Sweep...

A Little History of the Chimney Sweeps, Two Diminutive Pelham Rocky Islets

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Historic Pelham

Just north of High Island which, in turn, is just off the northeast tip of City Island, are two rocky islets known for hundreds of years as the "Chimney Sweeps." No record reveals how the islets got their names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic Pelham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 9 min history teacher 16
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 48 min history teacher 12
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 1 hr Tyrone Gigglesworth 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,857
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? 22 hr ben24 7
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Feb 25 Doug 47
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC