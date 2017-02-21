71 Degrees In February: Temperatures ...

71 Degrees In February: Temperatures In Boston And Buffalo Rewrite Record Book

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The eastern U.S. is experiencing warm temperatures Friday - but a powerful storm and cooler weather is forecast to cross into the region, as seen in this image from the National Weather Service. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the temperature in Buffalo, N.Y., hit 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, in the latest sign of the mild, even warm, winter that much of the eastern U.S. is experiencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 2 hr Scott 11
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 2 hr Doug 47
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Thu uncle milty 42
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Wed steve 2
Abluntrumphater Wed Aint dat da troof 42
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? Feb 22 Dave 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC