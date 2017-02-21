71 Degrees In February: Temperatures In Boston And Buffalo Rewrite Record Book
The eastern U.S. is experiencing warm temperatures Friday - but a powerful storm and cooler weather is forecast to cross into the region, as seen in this image from the National Weather Service. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, the temperature in Buffalo, N.Y., hit 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, in the latest sign of the mild, even warm, winter that much of the eastern U.S. is experiencing.
