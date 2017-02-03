3 Arrested, 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana Recovered After Raid on Buffalo Home
The Erie County Sheriff's office says its narcotics unit, Buffalo police and Homeland Security agents raided two homes on Thatcher Avenue Thursday afternoon. They found several bags and five-gallon buckets full of marijuana, along with two loaded handguns and a large scale.
