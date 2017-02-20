2017 Free Agent Right Tackles

2017 Free Agent Right Tackles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Buffalo Rumblings

Regarding the current in house options Buffalo does have former 2nd round pick Cyrus Kouandijo under contract for the 2017 season. A disapointment for most of his early career Kouandijo played very well at left tackle while filling in for Cordy Glenn when he was out with some injuries last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Wondering 20,837
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 8 hr scotty steiner 30
News Donald Trump supporter defends hanging noose at... 22 hr Night Heat 18
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 22 hr IL DUCE TRUMP 4
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 22 hr Melania Tramp 4
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Fri Molly 8
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) Fri Kondzy 41
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,974,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC