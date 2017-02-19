1901 Pan-American Exposition gold med...

1901 Pan-American Exposition gold medal coming to...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coin World

Rago Auctions will offer in its Feb. 24 auction what is believed to be one of just two 1901 Pan-American Exposition medals of this type struck in 24-karat gold. A rendition of a striding Liberty with a garlanded buffalo at her side graces the obverse of the 1901 Pan-American Exposition gold medal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searchi... 1 hr Night Heat 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr TAAM 20,811
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... 5 hr lol 2
News Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08) 7 hr Kilhoffer Street ... 64
News Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08) 18 hr lol 406
News Experts say Shauna Mahoney was Overlooked and U... (Sep '07) Sat Nicole 157
Cry baby Schumer Sat bill10rc 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC