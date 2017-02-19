1901 Pan-American Exposition gold medal coming to...
Rago Auctions will offer in its Feb. 24 auction what is believed to be one of just two 1901 Pan-American Exposition medals of this type struck in 24-karat gold. A rendition of a striding Liberty with a garlanded buffalo at her side graces the obverse of the 1901 Pan-American Exposition gold medal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Shootings Have Community Leader Searchi...
|1 hr
|Night Heat
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro...
|5 hr
|lol
|2
|Amherst Nursing Home Placed on Federal Watch List (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Kilhoffer Street ...
|64
|Free lunch program on Buffalo's east side (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|lol
|406
|Experts say Shauna Mahoney was Overlooked and U... (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Nicole
|157
|Cry baby Schumer
|Sat
|bill10rc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC