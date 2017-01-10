'Worst Day of My Life:' WS Superintendent on Snowstorm That Stranded Students

Monday was the first time parents got to address West Seneca's board of education since dozens of students got stuck in schools and on a bus during last week's lake effect snow and major gridlock . "In my 43 years of school work, 13 as a superintendent, it was the worst day of my life," West Seneca Central School District Superintendent Mark Crawford said about January 5. West Seneca Superintendent Mark Crawford says it was situation that stemmed in part from a storm forecast to drop three to six inches of snow on his district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.