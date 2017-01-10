'Worst Day of My Life:' WS Superinten...

'Worst Day of My Life:' WS Superintendent on Snowstorm That Stranded Students

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Monday was the first time parents got to address West Seneca's board of education since dozens of students got stuck in schools and on a bus during last week's lake effect snow and major gridlock . "In my 43 years of school work, 13 as a superintendent, it was the worst day of my life," West Seneca Central School District Superintendent Mark Crawford said about January 5. West Seneca Superintendent Mark Crawford says it was situation that stemmed in part from a storm forecast to drop three to six inches of snow on his district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do black people have special behavioral problems? 8 min WOJTEK 3
Abluntrumphater 31 min Wotjek 33
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 13 hr Bflo Neocon 18
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 13 hr dolphinwithbayonette 23
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 23 hr Lead Pipe Joe 59
any girl phonesex with this guy? (Mar '13) Mon chrisfox1151977 135
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Sun Riva 6
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Erie County was issued at January 10 at 2:45PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC