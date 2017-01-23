Women March in Protest of Trump in Buffalo and Nationally
In tandem with a large scale rally in Washington DC, hundreds marched into Buffalo's Niagara Square Saturday in support of women and against statements made by President Trump during his presidential campaign. The local effort was spearheaded by the WNY Peace Center and is part of a larger weekend of events that began with a rally in Lafayette Square Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|Rochester Truth
|83
|Abluntrumphater
|15 hr
|Ghost of Cerros
|38
|weed, grass xanis bar perks oc's l s d m...
|23 hr
|now
|1
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|Sun
|Bflo Neocon
|2
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|Sun
|Dont let facts ge...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Jan 20
|TheTruth
|19
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC