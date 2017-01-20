Woman Indicted in New Year's Day Murder

Woman Indicted in New Year's Day Murder

19 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A Cheektowaga woman is charged in a New Year's Day murder. 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Shanna Mason New Year's morning.

