Woman Indicted in New Year's Day Murder
Buffalo, NY A Cheektowaga woman is charged in a New Year's Day murder. 31-year-old Nadiyah Whitaker pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Shanna Mason New Year's morning.
