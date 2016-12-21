Woman Drowns in Buffalo Hotel Room

Buffalo police are investigating a drowning that occured early Sunday morning at the Hampton Inn on Delaware Ave. downtown. Police responded to a hotel room inside just before 1am Sunday morning where they found a woman in her 40s dead, according to 7 Eyewitness News.

