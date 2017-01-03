WNY Blues Musicians Team Up For Memph...

WNY Blues Musicians Team Up For Memphis Competition

Take a listen to Hayden Fogle's guitar skills, and one would think there's decades of experience under his belt. But Fogle isn't the grizzled vet taking on complicated blues riffs, this Western New Yorker is only 16. His foray into the genre began many years prior while living in Mississippi - as a baby, his parents played Delta blues, the roots of the style.

