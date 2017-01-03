Where the Buffalo Zone

Where the Buffalo Zone

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: City Journal

Two days after Christmas, the city council in Buffalo, New York, capped off a six-year reform effort by approving the Buffalo Green Code, the city's first total zoning update in more than six decades and the first new land-use plan since the 1970s. Like many cities of the industrial Midwest and Northeast, Buffalo faces numerous challenges, many of which are outside the core mission of local government or are the kinds of things that mayors can't actually do much about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abluntrumphater 12 hr Bflo Neocon 25
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 14 hr Bflo Neocon 52
News Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co... Wed spud 5
News Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar... Wed Lief Coach fatboy 6
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Wed punK 12
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY Jan 3 Bad Decision 5
McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10) Jan 3 wants a one on one 8
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC