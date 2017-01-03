Western NY woman charged with stealing $1M from employer
Authorities say a western New York woman has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from the auto dealership where she worked. Police in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park say 55-year-old Billie Becker of East Aurora is accused of embezzling the funds from Town Automotive, where she had worked since 2001, the last eight as controller.
