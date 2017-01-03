Western NY woman charged with stealin...

Western NY woman charged with stealing $1M from employer

Authorities say a western New York woman has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from the auto dealership where she worked. Police in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park say 55-year-old Billie Becker of East Aurora is accused of embezzling the funds from Town Automotive, where she had worked since 2001, the last eight as controller.

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 04 at 9:44AM EST

