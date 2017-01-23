Western NY Wegmans stores giving out free cake to celebrate 40 years in Buffalo

Wegmans shoppers in Western NY , get ready to have some cake and eat it too at 10 Wegmans locations in the region this weekend. Western NY Wegmans are giving out free cake to everyone between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of its first store in the Buffalo Market in Depew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.