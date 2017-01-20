Western New Yorkers Go To Washington

Western New Yorkers Go To Washington

Each of the people who boarded the bus at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo have different reasons for taking part in the Womens March on Washington, but a few of them said they wanted to make clear that they weren't going to speak out against the presidency of Donald Trump. What they said they're concerned about are the potential policies of his administration.

