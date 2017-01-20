Western New Yorkers Go To Washington
Each of the people who boarded the bus at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo have different reasons for taking part in the Womens March on Washington, but a few of them said they wanted to make clear that they weren't going to speak out against the presidency of Donald Trump. What they said they're concerned about are the potential policies of his administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Would Buffalo really improve if there were less... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|TheTruth
|19
|Do some black women dress like prostitutes?
|Fri
|TheTruth
|22
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Rochester Truth
|74
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|Thu
|Art Arckinbouler
|57
|Roy's plumbing (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Carol we miss you
|10
|Lawyer faces assault charges (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Babalooshka
|17
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC