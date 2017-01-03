Visit Buffalo Niagara Begins 2017 Rid...

Visit Buffalo Niagara Begins 2017 Ridesharing Push

With lawmakers back in session in Albany, one of the first issues they're expected to tackle is the expansion of ridesharing for all of New York State. On Thursday, elected and tourism officials in Buffalo looked to ensure that remains a priority.

