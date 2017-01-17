Video captures moment boy who was bor...

Video captures moment boy who was born blind and deaf hears mom's voice for first time

20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A blind and deaf boy gearing up to celebrate his third birthday received an early gift recently when he was outfitted with a cochlear implant that enabled him to hear his mother's voice for the first time. Gavin Dreas, who was born with USP9X, a rare genetic disorder, reacted immediately when doctors activated the implant, Fox 29 reported.

