Video: Buffalo police SUV rams into suspect during SWAT call
The Buffalo Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation after an officer used a police SUV to ram into and subdue a suspect during a SWAT call on Saturday. Police were called to Chicago and Fulton Streets around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a call about a man making threats and brandishing a large knife, WIVB-TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi...
|4 hr
|Flower5115
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|20,766
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|39
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|21 hr
|Your Name Here
|11
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|Dec 31
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|27
|Abluntrumphater
|Dec 28
|Bflo Neocon
|21
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC