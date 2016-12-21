Video: Buffalo police SUV rams into s...

Video: Buffalo police SUV rams into suspect during SWAT call

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The Buffalo Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation after an officer used a police SUV to ram into and subdue a suspect during a SWAT call on Saturday. Police were called to Chicago and Fulton Streets around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a call about a man making threats and brandishing a large knife, WIVB-TV reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi... 4 hr Flower5115 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Dudley 20,766
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 20 hr The TRUMP of Trolls 39
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 21 hr Your Name Here 11
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 27
Abluntrumphater Dec 28 Bflo Neocon 21
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC