United Way of Buffalo & Erie County announces preliminary funding for 101 programs

New strategic focus puts more emphasis on young children and their families in areas of Education, Health & Wellness and Financial Stability The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County on Friday announced $4,587,000 in yearly funding in support of their 2017-19 investment cycle - contingent upon the outcome of the 2016 fundraising campaign. Through a competitive procurement process, 101 programs across 58 nonprofits will receive $4,232,750.

