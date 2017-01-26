Uber's Available in Buffalo... But No...

Uber's Available in Buffalo... But Not For Ridesharing

12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

For a short time only on Wednesday, people in the Buffalo area who have the Uber app on their phone can open it and hail a car... though not for what you would expect. Between 11AM and 3PM, those who have the Uber app on their phones can request the chance to pitch their startup idea to venture capitalists and receive personalized feedback.

