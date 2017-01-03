UB-led STEM partnership lands $1.2M grant to extend Buffalo schools program
What happens when the students become the teachers? In a popular Buffalo Public Schools program led by the University at Buffalo, magic happened. The Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Program - a collaboration of the UB, SUNY Buffalo State College and the Buffalo Museum of Science with the Buffalo Public Schools - exposes middle and high school students to science and engineering.
