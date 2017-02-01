Trump's Immigration Rules: Roswell, UB, Cautious and Concerned
Some of the nationwide concern over President Trump's new immigration restrictions are coming from employers that have a big workforce with foreign nationals,and in WNY that means concerns mostly at The University at Buffalo, but also other places like Roswell Park Cancer Institute. At UB at least four people were delayed this weekend because of the new rules, but they aren't the only ones that are concerned and cautious.
