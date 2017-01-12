Trump Country: Rural Ny supports president-elect
TRUMP COUNTRY: Rural NY supports president-elect The area between Rochester and Buffalo was Trump's strongest area in New York. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2ioQ9Eh Hillary Clinton won big in NY, thanks to NYC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs
|29 min
|Mr Bluster
|41
|Toddler accused of shooting baby sitter (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|5
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|kingmuthufukkah
|55
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|25
|Abluntrumphater
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|35
|is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Racefan73
|91
|Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|Racefan73
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC