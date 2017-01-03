Trump backer: No problems over insult...

Trump backer: No problems over insults against Obamas

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The wealthy businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's campaign in New York says there are no lingering problems with the president-elect's transition team over his widely condemned comments insulting President Barack Obama and his wife. Carl Paladino refuted reports that he was on the outs with the transition team and unwelcome at a fundraiser Thursday in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

