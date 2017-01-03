Trump backer: No problems over insults against Obamas
" The wealthy businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's campaign in New York says there are no lingering problems with the president-elect's transition team over his widely condemned comments insulting President Barack Obama and his wife. Carl Paladino refuted reports that he was on the outs with the transition team and unwelcome at a fundraiser Thursday in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|7 min
|Bflo Neocon
|50
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|18 hr
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|19 hr
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|punK
|12
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Tue
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|wants a one on one
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC