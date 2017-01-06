Top NY lawmakers to skip Cuomo state ...

Top NY lawmakers to skip Cuomo state of the state addresses

14 hrs ago Read more: Long Island Business News

Top state lawmakers in New York are skipping Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state of the state addresses in an unusually public display of the tensions between legislators and the Democratic governor. Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Republican Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will not attend any of the six addresses by the Democratic governor next week, their spokespeople said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

