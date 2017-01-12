Tire Thief Arrested in Buffalo

Tire Thief Arrested in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Central District detectives said Hector Santiago of Buffalo was charged with stealing tires off vehicles on Fargo Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Ashland Avenue, and two incidents on Maryland Street between October and January. Santiago was also charged with multiple counts of grand larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people need to stand up for the donald's beliefs 22 min Faux Newds 36
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 17 hr newdayrisen 25
Abluntrumphater 17 hr newdayrisen 35
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) 18 hr newdayrisen 54
is Nalina Shapiro fat? (Dec '12) Wed Racefan73 91
Nalina Shapiro losing weight and looking great (Oct '14) Wed Racefan73 12
Do black people have special behavioral problems? Wed lol 9
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Erie County was issued at January 12 at 7:05PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC