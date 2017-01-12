Tire Thief Arrested in Buffalo
Central District detectives said Hector Santiago of Buffalo was charged with stealing tires off vehicles on Fargo Avenue, Richmond Avenue, Ashland Avenue, and two incidents on Maryland Street between October and January. Santiago was also charged with multiple counts of grand larceny.
