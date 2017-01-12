Throwback Thursday: Upstate NY briefly sets snowfall record in 1997
Last week's lake effect snow storm produced heavy amounts of snow across the Tug Hill and western New York. As of last Friday morning, Croghan, N.Y. , in Lewis County, had seen 32 inches fall in less than 48 hours.
