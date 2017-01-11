Thousands Without Power In Upstate NY Due To High Winds
More than 40,000 utility customers across upstate New York have lost electricity service after high winds brought trees down on power lines. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of nearly 60 mph were recorded early Wednesday morning in the Buffalo area, where more than 12,000 homes and businesses are without power.
