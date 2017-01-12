Teen Boater Whose Passenger Died Sent...

Teen Boater Whose Passenger Died Sentenced To 6 Months

A New York teenager who was operating a boat drunk when a passenger was killed has been sentenced to six months in jail. Gregory Green of North Tonawanda, north of Buffalo, was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court where he pleaded guilty last year to criminally negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

