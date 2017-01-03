TED Talk - Jim Cielencki Runs Every S...

TED Talk - Jim Cielencki Runs Every Street In Buffalo

If you've been following Jim Cielencki on social media the past year or so, you know he set a pretty lofty goal of running every street in Buffalo, New York. His project garnered quite a bit of attention, ultimately putting him on stage at the TEDxBuffalo event this past October.

