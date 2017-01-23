Tax Filing Season Begins
Buffalo, NY The dreaded tax season begins today, but just because you may have to wait for a return and a few extra days to file doesn't mean you should delay. "This year, there's such an emphasis on identity theft," says Esther Gulyas of EG Tax.
