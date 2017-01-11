Suburban Rally for Ridesharing

Suburban Rally for Ridesharing

Just days after Governor Cuomo included a passionate plea for ridesharing in upstate New York in his Buffalo version of the State of the State, a suburban rally for the service was held in East Aurora Wednesday night. John Cimperman, founder of 42 North Brewery, tells WBEN ridesharing is even more important for suburban areas than for cities and urban centers.

