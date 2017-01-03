Shaw Festival pays tribute to late festival co-founder Calvin Rand
Rand, of Buffalo, N.Y., teamed with co-founder Brian Doherty in 1962 to create a summer festival devoted to showcasing the works of playwright Bernard Shaw. The inaugural season featured four performances each of "Don Juan in Hell" and "Candida," which were staged in the Assembly Room of the historic Court House in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abluntrumphater
|4 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|25
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|52
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|Wed
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Wed
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|punK
|12
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Jan 3
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Jan 3
|wants a one on one
|8
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC