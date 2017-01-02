Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delu...

Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Counterproductive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

The junior senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, appeared on "Fox News Sunday" on New Year's Day and was asked about The New York Times op-ed piece about immigration that had appeared under his byline a few days earlier. The Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked Mr. Cotton, "whether you're saying, we also need to slow legal immigration?" Mr. Cotton's answer was unequivocal: "Yes, absolutely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY 2 hr Bad Decision 5
McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10) 3 hr wants a one on one 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Now_What- 20,767
Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09) Mon The TRUMP of Trolls 39
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Mon Your Name Here 11
News Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi... Mon Wildchild 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Dec 31 The TRUMP of Trolls 12
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie County was issued at January 03 at 3:01PM EST

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC