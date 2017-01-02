Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Counterproductive

The junior senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, appeared on "Fox News Sunday" on New Year's Day and was asked about The New York Times op-ed piece about immigration that had appeared under his byline a few days earlier. The Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked Mr. Cotton, "whether you're saying, we also need to slow legal immigration?" Mr. Cotton's answer was unequivocal: "Yes, absolutely.

