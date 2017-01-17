Security lines for Trump inauguration...

Security lines for Trump inauguration back up for blocks

1 hr ago

Lines to get through security and into President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration festivities backed up for blocks Friday morning, but supporters who braved the break of dawn had no regrets. Mark Fiels traveled from Buffalo, New York, to get a good spot along the parade route.

