School Board Says Tuesday Meeting Was Legal
Buffalo, NY Members of the Buffalo School Board petitioning for the removal of Carl Paladino say their meeting on Tuesday was legal. In a statement released Friday, the board says We were properly advised that it was lawful for us to meet with counsel in a private session to review the viability of a petition to remove a member from the Board.
