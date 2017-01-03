Reward Offered For Missing Grateful Dead Concert Recording
Back on March 17, 1970 the Grateful Dead held a concert at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, New York during which they performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra . A recording of the collaboration has never surfaced, and one well-known Deadhead has placed a $500 reward for anyone who produces a tape of the concert.
