Reward Offered For Missing Grateful Dead Concert Recording

Back on March 17, 1970 the Grateful Dead held a concert at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, New York during which they performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra . A recording of the collaboration has never surfaced, and one well-known Deadhead has placed a $500 reward for anyone who produces a tape of the concert.

