Ranzenhofer issues statement on Cuomo's speech in Buffalo

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo's state of the state address delivered in Buffalo earlier this afternoon: "I am disappointed that Governor Cuomo made the decision to schedule the Western New York version of his state of the state presentation at a time when I am required, by my duties as a State Senator, to be in the Capitol for session. I am hopeful that we can finally bring ride-sharing services to Upstate, create more jobs by enacting real tax relief and repealing costly, burdensome regulations for small businesses, and providing mandate relief to local governments.

