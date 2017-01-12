Rally Of ACA Support At The Buffalo VA

Rally Of ACA Support At The Buffalo VA

Buffalo, NY Numerous rallies are happening nationwide Sunday in support of the Affordable Care Act. Otherwise known as Obamacare, repeal of the ACA is underway in Washington as Republican leaders pledged to undo President Obama's signature healthcare law as soon as Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Friday.

