Police Investigate Three New Years Day Shootings
Buffalo, NY It was a busy start of the New Year for Buffalo Police Sunday as they are investigating three shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first incident took place on Byrd Way at about 1:00 when police found a 22-year-old man who was shot multiple times during a fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|39
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|6 hr
|Your Name Here
|11
|Tom Cotton, in Policy Error, Seeks To Slow Immi...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Whats a good porn site. (Oct '09)
|Sat
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|27
|Abluntrumphater
|Dec 28
|Bflo Neocon
|21
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC