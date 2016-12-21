Police Investigate Three New Years Da...

Police Investigate Three New Years Day Shootings

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY It was a busy start of the New Year for Buffalo Police Sunday as they are investigating three shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first incident took place on Byrd Way at about 1:00 when police found a 22-year-old man who was shot multiple times during a fight.

