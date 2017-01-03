Police Investigate Saturday Night Sho...

Police Investigate Saturday Night Shooting

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's Fillmore District. The shooting occurred just after 9:30 in the 800 block Fillmore Avenue.

