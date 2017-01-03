Police confirm Niagara County man is suspect in Key Bank robbery

The Batavia Police Department is looking to question Joel Zsebehazy , in reference to the Key Bank robbery which occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Zsebehazy is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes. His last known address was 1570 Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls.

