Police confirm Niagara County man is suspect in Key Bank robbery
The Batavia Police Department is looking to question Joel Zsebehazy , in reference to the Key Bank robbery which occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Zsebehazy is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes. His last known address was 1570 Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|2 hr
|Ibid
|16
|Abluntrumphater
|6 hr
|tbirds_friend
|29
|Paladino's Son in Critical Condition (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Bflo Neocon
|52
|Sen. Cotton's Immigration Stance Delusional, Co...
|Jan 4
|spud
|5
|Here comes the sun: Elon Musk's ambitious solar...
|Jan 4
|Lief Coach fatboy
|6
|Peter Geraci 3901 Main Street unit 7c. Amherst NY
|Jan 3
|Bad Decision
|5
|McLeod admits that in the late 1980s he experie... (Oct '10)
|Jan 3
|wants a one on one
|8
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC