Police Car Strikes Boy
Buffalo police are investigating after one of their own cruisers apparently struck a boy near D'Youville College Tuesday morning. The 10 year old boy was crossing the street near the intersection of Porter Avenue and Niagara Street at about 8:30 Wednesday morning when was hit by a passing police car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|Trump President? Couldnt even buy the Bills
|19 hr
|Bflo Neocon
|4
|Trump's father-in-law is hardcore Communist
|20 hr
|lol
|7
|Harry Stewart (Junction West) (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|donp
|44
|First responders not allowed inside Wende Corre... (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|Hudsfinest
|218
|Jim Kelly's Club, what was it called? (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|dicknose
|31
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC