Police: Buffalo cop survives 'life-and-death' attack by man on synthetic drugs

A Buffalo police officer is recovering after suffering a brutal attack at the hands of a berserk man who was high on synthetic drugs. Police told The Buffalo News that Elijah Davis, 20, of Buffalo, first assaulted another driver around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

