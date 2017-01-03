Police: Buffalo cop survives 'life-and-death' attack by man on synthetic drugs
A Buffalo police officer is recovering after suffering a brutal attack at the hands of a berserk man who was high on synthetic drugs. Police told The Buffalo News that Elijah Davis, 20, of Buffalo, first assaulted another driver around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
