Peace Bridge Authority Concerned Over Biometric Part of Trump Executive Order

Buffalo, NY While many are focusing on the executive order banning US entry from seven Muslim-majority nations, the Peace Bridge Authority says it's concerned about another section. "It's the part that requires the Department of Homeland Security to expedite the installation of a biometric entry/exit tracking system," says executive director Ron Reinas.

