Parent Group Wants More than Paladino Gone; Will Ask State to Appoint A Receiver

A group of Buffalo parents are preparing to do more than just ask for the state to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education, and are getting ready to ask the state to take over for the entire school board and appoint a receiver to run the district. The District Parent Coordinating Council will detail their petition to the New York State Department of Education at a news conference today.

