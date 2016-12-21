Paladino Out of Buffalo Trump Fundraiser
Buffalo, NY After comments made in Artvoice regarding the Obamas, It looks like Carl Paladino is persona non grata with the Trump transition team. The New York Daily News reports Paladino will not have a role in Thursday's fundraiser in Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
